Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC Grows Stake in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA)

Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA – Get Rating) by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,414 shares of the game software company’s stock after buying an additional 219 shares during the quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Electronic Arts were worth $537,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Tortoise Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Electronic Arts by 294.1% in the 1st quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 201 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Electronic Arts during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in Electronic Arts by 128.9% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 293 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Electronic Arts by 164.9% during the 1st quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 294 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Electronic Arts during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.65% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on EA shares. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Electronic Arts to $154.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Sunday, July 31st. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Electronic Arts from $155.00 to $153.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Electronic Arts from $165.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. StockNews.com began coverage on Electronic Arts in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Bank of America lifted their target price on Electronic Arts from $148.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Electronic Arts presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $150.64.

Insider Activity at Electronic Arts

Electronic Arts Trading Up 0.5 %

In other Electronic Arts news, CEO Andrew Wilson sold 10,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.50, for a total value of $1,315,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 31,742 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,174,073. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Richard A. Simonson sold 11,872 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.73, for a total value of $1,563,898.56. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 66,283 shares in the company, valued at $8,731,459.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 82,619 shares of company stock worth $10,724,656. 0.37% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:EA opened at $124.22 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $124.13 and a 200 day moving average of $126.51. The company has a market cap of $34.54 billion, a PE ratio of 39.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Electronic Arts Inc. has a 12-month low of $109.24 and a 12-month high of $146.72.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The game software company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.25 billion. Electronic Arts had a return on equity of 17.86% and a net margin of 12.43%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 5.44 EPS for the current year.

Electronic Arts Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 31st were paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 30th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.61%. Electronic Arts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.05%.

Electronic Arts Profile

(Get Rating)

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. It develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, racing, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and license games from others, including FIFA, Madden NFL, UFC, and Star Wars brands.

Featured Articles

