Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC Has $456,000 Stock Holdings in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) by 51.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,007 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 3,246 shares during the quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $456,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 27.1% in the 2nd quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 80,838 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $12,088,000 after purchasing an additional 17,227 shares in the last quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 26.4% in the 2nd quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 46,740 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $7,085,000 after acquiring an additional 9,759 shares during the last quarter. Malaga Cove Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 169.6% in the 2nd quarter. Malaga Cove Capital LLC now owns 3,060 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $462,000 after acquiring an additional 1,925 shares during the last quarter. Alta Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Alta Capital Management LLC now owns 90,244 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $13,680,000 after acquiring an additional 2,224 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Cornerstone Advisory LLC now owns 5,637 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $855,000 after acquiring an additional 263 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.58% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Price Performance

NVDA stock opened at $123.81 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $308.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.06 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 3.11 and a current ratio of 3.62. NVIDIA Co. has a 52-week low of $108.13 and a 52-week high of $346.47. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $139.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $165.09.

NVIDIA Announces Dividend

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 24th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by ($0.01). NVIDIA had a net margin of 26.03% and a return on equity of 36.83%. The company had revenue of $6.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.70 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.89 EPS. NVIDIA’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that NVIDIA Co. will post 2.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 8th were given a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 7th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.13%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.25%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently commented on NVDA. Citigroup dropped their price target on NVIDIA from $248.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Mizuho dropped their price target on NVIDIA from $225.00 to $205.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on NVIDIA from $185.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on NVIDIA from $165.00 to $140.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, Benchmark lowered their target price on NVIDIA from $228.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $211.29.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other NVIDIA news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 87,500 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.65, for a total transaction of $10,469,375.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,310,193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $276,414,592.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 85,000 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.49, for a total value of $9,901,650.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,397,693 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $279,307,257.57. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 87,500 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.65, for a total transaction of $10,469,375.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,310,193 shares in the company, valued at approximately $276,414,592.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 4.04% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Company Profile

(Get Rating)

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

