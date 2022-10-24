Sentry Investment Management LLC Sells 346 Shares of Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX)

Sentry Investment Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX – Get Rating) by 16.3% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,774 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 346 shares during the period. Sentry Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Hologic were worth $123,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of HOLX. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Hologic by 1,549.8% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,594,067 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $249,068,000 after acquiring an additional 3,376,216 shares during the last quarter. Sound Shore Management Inc. CT bought a new position in shares of Hologic during the first quarter worth $79,621,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in shares of Hologic by 110.6% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,896,174 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $145,664,000 after acquiring an additional 995,854 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Hologic by 29.6% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,424,059 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $263,039,000 after acquiring an additional 781,084 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. bought a new position in shares of Hologic during the first quarter worth $59,258,000. Institutional investors own 85.70% of the company’s stock.

Get Hologic alerts:

Hologic Stock Performance

Shares of Hologic stock opened at $61.83 on Monday. Hologic, Inc. has a 52 week low of $59.78 and a 52 week high of $80.49. The company has a quick ratio of 3.32, a current ratio of 3.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.43, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $66.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $70.76.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Hologic ( NASDAQ:HOLX Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.26. Hologic had a net margin of 28.93% and a return on equity of 37.48%. The firm had revenue of $1 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $896.71 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.33 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Hologic, Inc. will post 5.82 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Hologic in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Mizuho started coverage on shares of Hologic in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock. BTIG Research downgraded shares of Hologic from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Hologic from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $81.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on shares of Hologic in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $73.00 price target on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $76.50.

Hologic Profile

(Get Rating)

Hologic, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products for women's health through early detection and treatment in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Diagnostics, Breast Health, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HOLX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Hologic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hologic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.