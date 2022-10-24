iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF) Shares Sold by Financial Advisory Service Inc.

Financial Advisory Service Inc. lowered its position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF – Get Rating) by 63.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,979 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,464 shares during the quarter. Financial Advisory Service Inc.’s holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $202,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Westside Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,280 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $459,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. SBB Research Group LLC increased its position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. SBB Research Group LLC now owns 9,023 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $970,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Argent Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Argent Advisors Inc. now owns 7,930 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $852,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp increased its position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 19.4% in the 1st quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 763 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL grew its position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 11,369 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,222,000 after buying an additional 144 shares during the last quarter.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:IEF opened at $93.15 on Monday. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $92.51 and a fifty-two week high of $116.64. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $98.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $101.18.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Increases Dividend

About iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 4th were given a $0.187 dividend. This is a boost from iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 3rd. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.41%.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

