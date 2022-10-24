Advisory Services Network LLC Increases Holdings in Kellogg (NYSE:K)

Advisory Services Network LLC raised its holdings in shares of Kellogg (NYSE:K – Get Rating) by 6.3% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 36,175 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,153 shares during the quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC’s holdings in Kellogg were worth $2,580,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in shares of Kellogg by 108.9% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. bought a new position in Kellogg in the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Kellogg by 115.5% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 416 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the period. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kellogg during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Cowa LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kellogg during the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.51% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Kellogg

In other news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 146,153 shares of Kellogg stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.81, for a total value of $11,079,858.93. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 56,731,838 shares in the company, valued at $4,300,840,638.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 146,153 shares of Kellogg stock in a transaction on Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.81, for a total value of $11,079,858.93. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 56,731,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,300,840,638.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Vice Chairman Gary H. Pilnick sold 113,725 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.88, for a total value of $8,515,728.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,275 shares in the company, valued at approximately $95,472. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 903,893 shares of company stock worth $66,530,146. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Kellogg Stock Up 0.9 %

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Kellogg from $69.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 14th. StockNews.com began coverage on Kellogg in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Kellogg to $72.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Kellogg to $72.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Finally, UBS Group cut shares of Kellogg from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $81.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $72.20.

Shares of Kellogg stock opened at $72.37 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $72.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $71.41. Kellogg has a 52-week low of $59.54 and a 52-week high of $76.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.61 billion, a PE ratio of 16.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.36 and a beta of 0.43.

Kellogg (NYSE:K – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.13. Kellogg had a net margin of 10.21% and a return on equity of 33.77%. The company had revenue of $3.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.64 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.14 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Kellogg will post 4.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kellogg Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 1st were issued a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.26%. This is an increase from Kellogg’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 31st. Kellogg’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.50%.

Kellogg Profile

Kellogg Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets snacks and convenience foods. The company operates through four segments: North America, Europe, Latin America, and Asia Middle East Africa. Its principal products include crackers, crisps, savory snacks, toaster pastries, cereal bars, granola bars and bites, ready-to-eat cereals, frozen waffles, veggie foods, and noodles.

