American Express (NYSE:AXP) Shares Sold by Jennison Associates LLC

Jennison Associates LLC cut its holdings in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 31.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,865 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 7,249 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC’s holdings in American Express were worth $2,199,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in AXP. RB Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of American Express by 5.3% during the first quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 3,783 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $707,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the period. Global Trust Asset Management LLC lifted its position in American Express by 50.4% in the first quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 1,444 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $270,000 after purchasing an additional 484 shares during the period. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC lifted its position in American Express by 5.6% in the first quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 9,994 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $1,869,000 after purchasing an additional 529 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its position in American Express by 34.8% in the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 6,427 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $1,202,000 after purchasing an additional 1,659 shares during the period. Finally, Ritholtz Wealth Management lifted its position in American Express by 23.5% in the first quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 5,625 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $1,052,000 after purchasing an additional 1,069 shares during the period. 84.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Citigroup downgraded American Express from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $159.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on American Express to $135.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on American Express from $175.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Barclays cut their price objective on American Express from $160.00 to $145.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on American Express in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $174.00.

American Express Trading Down 5.2 %

NYSE AXP opened at $134.95 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $101.18 billion, a PE ratio of 14.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.14. American Express has a 1-year low of $130.65 and a 1-year high of $199.55. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $149.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $155.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74.

American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 21st. The payment services company reported $2.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.38 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $13.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.58 billion. American Express had a net margin of 15.69% and a return on equity of 32.81%. American Express’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.27 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that American Express will post 9.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

American Express Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 10th. Investors of record on Friday, October 14th will be issued a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 13th. American Express’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.90%.

About American Express

(Get Rating)

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

