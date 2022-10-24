Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Reduces Stake in Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise reduced its stake in Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC – Get Rating) by 36.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,177 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 2,378 shares during the quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in Vulcan Materials were worth $594,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Key Financial Inc purchased a new position in shares of Vulcan Materials during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Achmea Investment Management B.V. purchased a new position in shares of Vulcan Materials during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Bank of New Hampshire purchased a new position in shares of Vulcan Materials during the 1st quarter worth $38,000. Clear Street Markets LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vulcan Materials by 416.7% during the 2nd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 279 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the period. Finally, Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in shares of Vulcan Materials by 84.9% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 257 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the period. 90.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

VMC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wolfe Research lowered their price target on Vulcan Materials from $211.00 to $194.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Raymond James upgraded Vulcan Materials from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 19th. StockNews.com began coverage on Vulcan Materials in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup lowered their target price on Vulcan Materials from $199.00 to $189.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Vulcan Materials from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $208.60.

Vulcan Materials Price Performance

Shares of NYSE VMC opened at $153.75 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.85. Vulcan Materials has a fifty-two week low of $137.54 and a fifty-two week high of $213.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.43 billion, a PE ratio of 34.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.78. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $163.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $162.35.

Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The construction company reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.66 by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.85 billion. Vulcan Materials had a return on equity of 10.23% and a net margin of 8.98%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Vulcan Materials will post 5.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Vulcan Materials Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 14th. Vulcan Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.04%.

About Vulcan Materials

(Get Rating)

Vulcan Materials Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces and supplies construction aggregates primarily in the United States. It operates through four segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The Aggregates segment provides crushed stones, sand and gravel, sand, and other aggregates; and related products and services that are applied in construction and maintenance of highways, streets, and other public works, as well as in the construction of housing and commercial, industrial, and other nonresidential facilities.

Further Reading

