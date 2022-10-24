JFS Wealth Advisors LLC Boosts Stake in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

JFS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,129 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after acquiring an additional 375 shares during the period. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $616,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA acquired a new position in shares of Verizon Communications during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Cordant Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC purchased a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Lansing Street Advisors purchased a new position in Verizon Communications in the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Founders Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Verizon Communications in the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.83% of the company’s stock.

Verizon Communications Stock Down 5.9 %

VZ opened at $34.81 on Monday. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 52 week low of $34.55 and a 52 week high of $55.51. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $40.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $46.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. The company has a market cap of $146.19 billion, a PE ratio of 7.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.39.

Verizon Communications Increases Dividend

Verizon Communications ( NYSE:VZ Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 21st. The cell phone carrier reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.03. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 15.48% and a return on equity of 26.95%. The company had revenue of $34.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.79 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.41 EPS. Verizon Communications’s revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.18 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 7th will be issued a $0.6525 dividend. This is a boost from Verizon Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. This represents a $2.61 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.50%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 6th. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 56.62%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently issued reports on VZ shares. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Verizon Communications from $50.00 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 27th. Cowen lowered their price objective on Verizon Communications from $71.00 to $64.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Moffett Nathanson cut shares of Verizon Communications from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $41.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Verizon Communications from $55.00 to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 6th. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of Verizon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $64.00 to $51.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Verizon Communications has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $52.00.

Verizon Communications Company Profile

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled internet devices, such as tablets, and other wireless-enabled connected devices comprising smart watches.

Further Reading

