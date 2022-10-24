Advisory Services Network LLC Lowers Position in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ)

Advisory Services Network LLC decreased its holdings in shares of HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 78,533 shares of the computer maker’s stock after selling 1,696 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC’s holdings in HP were worth $2,575,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in HP by 0.5% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 103,240 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $3,748,000 after buying an additional 527 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its stake in HP by 32.3% in the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 10,438 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $379,000 after purchasing an additional 2,549 shares during the last quarter. Kowal Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in HP in the first quarter valued at about $267,000. Csenge Advisory Group lifted its position in shares of HP by 52.4% during the second quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 10,532 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $345,000 after buying an additional 3,621 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its holdings in shares of HP by 9.4% in the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 627,640 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $23,944,000 after buying an additional 53,763 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.17% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on HPQ shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of HP from $36.00 to $32.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 31st. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on HP from $28.00 to $24.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 17th. Loop Capital lowered HP from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $50.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 1st. Cowen lowered their price target on HP from $38.00 to $30.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of HP from $39.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.50.

In other news, CFO Marie Myers sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.05, for a total transaction of $148,725.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 13,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $446,175. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . In other HP news, CFO Marie Myers sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.05, for a total value of $148,725.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 13,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $446,175. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO Enrique Lores sold 34,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.23, for a total value of $857,820.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 517,204 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,049,056.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.22% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of HPQ opened at $26.56 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $28.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.77. The company has a market capitalization of $26.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.98. HP Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $24.08 and a fifty-two week high of $41.47.

HP (NYSE:HPQ – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 30th. The computer maker reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.04. HP had a negative return on equity of 220.16% and a net margin of 9.72%. The company had revenue of $14.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.63 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.00 earnings per share. HP’s quarterly revenue was down 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that HP Inc. will post 4.08 EPS for the current year.

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

