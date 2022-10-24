RMR Wealth Builders Trims Stock Position in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

RMR Wealth Builders lowered its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) by 13.4% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 26,860 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 4,152 shares during the quarter. RMR Wealth Builders’ holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $1,363,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cooper Financial Group grew its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 10.8% during the 1st quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 6,456 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $329,000 after acquiring an additional 628 shares during the period. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. grew its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 14.0% during the 1st quarter. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. now owns 30,318 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $1,544,000 after acquiring an additional 3,720 shares during the period. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC grew its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 23.7% during the 1st quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 1,647,623 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $83,930,000 after acquiring an additional 315,535 shares during the period. Avaii Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 19.2% during the 1st quarter. Avaii Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,021 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $256,000 after acquiring an additional 810 shares during the period. Finally, Sky Investment Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Sky Investment Group LLC now owns 104,589 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $5,328,000 after acquiring an additional 1,206 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.83% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Verizon Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Bank of America downgraded Verizon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $64.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Oppenheimer upgraded Verizon Communications from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Verizon Communications from $60.00 to $58.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Verizon Communications from $48.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $52.00.

Verizon Communications Stock Down 5.9 %

Shares of VZ opened at $34.81 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $146.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.39. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 1 year low of $34.55 and a 1 year high of $55.51. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $46.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.69.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 21st. The cell phone carrier reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.03. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 26.95% and a net margin of 15.48%. The company had revenue of $34.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.79 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.41 EPS. Verizon Communications’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Verizon Communications Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Investors of record on Friday, October 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.6525 per share. This represents a $2.61 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 6th. This is a positive change from Verizon Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio is presently 56.62%.

Verizon Communications Profile

(Get Rating)

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled internet devices, such as tablets, and other wireless-enabled connected devices comprising smart watches.

See Also

