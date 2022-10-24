Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Purchases 1,640 Shares of Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its position in Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 83,464 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,640 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in Twilio were worth $6,995,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Activest Wealth Management increased its stake in Twilio by 864.7% in the first quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 164 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Twilio by 255.1% in the first quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 174 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Twilio by 419.5% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 213 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 172 shares during the period. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Twilio by 113.7% in the first quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 218 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New Hampshire acquired a new position in shares of Twilio in the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Institutional investors own 79.32% of the company’s stock.

In other news, COO Khozema Shipchandler sold 3,427 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.13, for a total value of $298,594.51. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 86,573 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,543,105.49. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, COO Khozema Shipchandler sold 3,427 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.13, for a total transaction of $298,594.51. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 86,573 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,543,105.49. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Eyal Manor sold 397 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.34, for a total transaction of $30,306.98. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 156,084 shares in the company, valued at $11,915,452.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 12,436 shares of company stock valued at $1,006,684 over the last ninety days. 4.96% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Twilio Price Performance

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on TWLO shares. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Twilio in a report on Monday, September 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $96.00 price target for the company. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Twilio from $170.00 to $94.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Twilio in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $91.00 price target for the company. Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Twilio from $125.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Atlantic Securities cut shares of Twilio from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $240.00 to $100.00 in a report on Friday, August 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Twilio currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $145.41.

Shares of TWLO opened at $74.12 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.47 billion, a PE ratio of -12.58 and a beta of 1.50. The company’s 50-day moving average is $72.55 and its 200-day moving average is $91.11. Twilio Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $62.10 and a fifty-two week high of $368.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 6.42 and a quick ratio of 6.42.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The technology company reported ($1.47) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.96) by ($0.51). The company had revenue of $943.35 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $920.97 million. Twilio had a negative net margin of 31.16% and a negative return on equity of 7.05%. Twilio’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.94) earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Twilio Inc. will post -4.27 EPS for the current year.

Twilio Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a cloud communications platform that enables developers to build, scale, and operate customer engagement within software applications in the United States and internationally. Its customer engagement platform provides a set of application programming interfaces that handle the higher-level communication logic needed for nearly every type of customer engagement, as well as enable developers to embed voice, messaging, video, and email capabilities into their applications.

