Capital Wealth Alliance LLC Acquires 15,453 Shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Capital Wealth Alliance LLC grew its holdings in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) by 249.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 21,644 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,453 shares during the period. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $245,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA acquired a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Cordant Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC acquired a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications during the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Founders Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications during the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Lansing Street Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications during the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Institutional investors own 62.83% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have commented on VZ shares. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Verizon Communications from $60.00 to $58.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 25th. Scotiabank downgraded Verizon Communications from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Raymond James dropped their price objective on Verizon Communications from $55.00 to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. Oppenheimer raised Verizon Communications from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their target price on Verizon Communications from $57.00 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $52.00.

Verizon Communications Stock Performance

Shares of VZ opened at $34.81 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.76. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $40.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $46.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $146.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.39. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 52 week low of $34.55 and a 52 week high of $55.51.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 21st. The cell phone carrier reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.03. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 26.95% and a net margin of 15.48%. The firm had revenue of $34.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.79 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.41 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Verizon Communications Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 7th will be paid a $0.6525 dividend. This represents a $2.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 6th. This is an increase from Verizon Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. Verizon Communications’s payout ratio is presently 56.62%.

About Verizon Communications

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled internet devices, such as tablets, and other wireless-enabled connected devices comprising smart watches.

