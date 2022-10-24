Twin Capital Management Inc. Trims Stake in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Twin Capital Management Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 168,185 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 2,068 shares during the quarter. Verizon Communications accounts for 1.1% of Twin Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Twin Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $8,535,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA purchased a new position in shares of Verizon Communications during the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Cordant Inc. bought a new position in shares of Verizon Communications during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC purchased a new position in Verizon Communications in the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Founders Capital Management bought a new stake in Verizon Communications in the second quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Lansing Street Advisors purchased a new stake in Verizon Communications during the first quarter valued at about $35,000. 62.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on VZ. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Verizon Communications from $48.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 7th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Verizon Communications from $60.00 to $58.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Moffett Nathanson cut shares of Verizon Communications from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $41.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Verizon Communications from $55.00 to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 6th. Finally, Cowen cut their price target on shares of Verizon Communications from $71.00 to $64.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Verizon Communications has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $52.00.

Verizon Communications Stock Performance

Shares of VZ stock opened at $34.81 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $40.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $46.34. The stock has a market cap of $146.19 billion, a PE ratio of 7.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 12 month low of $34.55 and a 12 month high of $55.51.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 21st. The cell phone carrier reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.03. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 15.48% and a return on equity of 26.95%. The business had revenue of $34.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.79 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.41 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Verizon Communications Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Investors of record on Friday, October 7th will be given a dividend of $0.6525 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 6th. This represents a $2.61 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.50%. This is an increase from Verizon Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 56.62%.

Verizon Communications Profile

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled internet devices, such as tablets, and other wireless-enabled connected devices comprising smart watches.

