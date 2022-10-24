Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Buys New Position in Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new stake in shares of Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 29,800 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $669,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MRO. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Marathon Oil in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,468,000. Clear Street Markets LLC lifted its position in shares of Marathon Oil by 73.0% in the 2nd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 47,078 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,058,000 after acquiring an additional 19,859 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of Marathon Oil by 25.7% in the 2nd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 43,191 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $971,000 after acquiring an additional 8,835 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Marathon Oil in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $357,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Marathon Oil by 344.1% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 6,621 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $148,000 after acquiring an additional 5,130 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.16% of the company’s stock.

Marathon Oil Trading Up 2.3 %

MRO stock opened at $28.88 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $25.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.84, a P/E/G ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 2.41. Marathon Oil Co. has a fifty-two week low of $14.29 and a fifty-two week high of $33.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.14.

Marathon Oil Dividend Announcement

Marathon Oil ( NYSE:MRO Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The oil and gas producer reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $2.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.10 billion. Marathon Oil had a return on equity of 23.30% and a net margin of 42.46%. Analysts expect that Marathon Oil Co. will post 4.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 17th were paid a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 16th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.11%. Marathon Oil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 7.58%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Dane E. Whitehead sold 28,553 shares of Marathon Oil stock in a transaction on Friday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.61, for a total value of $645,583.33. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 229,129 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,180,606.69. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CFO Dane E. Whitehead sold 33,252 shares of Marathon Oil stock in a transaction on Monday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.01, for a total transaction of $864,884.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 257,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,702,308.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Dane E. Whitehead sold 28,553 shares of Marathon Oil stock in a transaction on Friday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.61, for a total value of $645,583.33. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 229,129 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,180,606.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MRO has been the subject of a number of research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Marathon Oil from $29.00 to $25.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. StockNews.com downgraded Marathon Oil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Marathon Oil from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Bank of America cut their target price on Marathon Oil from $28.00 to $25.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on Marathon Oil from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $30.29.

About Marathon Oil

Marathon Oil Corporation operates as an independent exploration and production company in the United States and internationally. The company engages in the exploration, production, and marketing of crude oil and condensate, natural gas liquids, and natural gas; and the production and marketing of products manufactured from natural gas, such as liquefied natural gas and methanol.

Featured Articles

