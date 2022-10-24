Financial Counselors Inc. Acquires 51,734 Shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Financial Counselors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) by 6.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 798,957 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after purchasing an additional 51,734 shares during the period. Verizon Communications comprises approximately 0.9% of Financial Counselors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Financial Counselors Inc.’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $40,547,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VZ. Domani Wealth LLC raised its position in Verizon Communications by 2.2% in the first quarter. Domani Wealth LLC now owns 9,145 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $466,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares during the period. Lathrop Investment Management Corp increased its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Lathrop Investment Management Corp now owns 5,462 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $278,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. First PREMIER Bank raised its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 27,522 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $1,401,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Denali Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 15,800 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $802,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Ballast Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Verizon Communications by 1.6% in the second quarter. Ballast Advisors LLC now owns 13,299 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $675,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. 62.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Verizon Communications Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:VZ opened at $34.81 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $40.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $46.34. The company has a market cap of $146.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.39. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 12 month low of $34.55 and a 12 month high of $55.51.

Verizon Communications Increases Dividend

Verizon Communications ( NYSE:VZ Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 21st. The cell phone carrier reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $34.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.79 billion. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 26.95% and a net margin of 15.48%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.41 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.18 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 7th will be given a $0.6525 dividend. This represents a $2.61 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.50%. This is a boost from Verizon Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 6th. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 56.62%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

VZ has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group decreased their target price on Verizon Communications from $57.00 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Oppenheimer raised Verizon Communications from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, October 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Verizon Communications from $59.00 to $58.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Verizon Communications from $48.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 7th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Verizon Communications from $48.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Verizon Communications has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $52.00.

Verizon Communications Profile

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled internet devices, such as tablets, and other wireless-enabled connected devices comprising smart watches.

