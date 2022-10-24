Journey Advisory Group LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Journey Advisory Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) by 43.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 24,758 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after buying an additional 7,543 shares during the quarter. Journey Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $1,145,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of VZ. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA purchased a new stake in Verizon Communications in the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Cordant Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications in the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC bought a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications in the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Founders Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications in the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Lansing Street Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications in the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.83% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

VZ has been the topic of a number of research reports. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Verizon Communications from $50.00 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 27th. Scotiabank lowered shares of Verizon Communications from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Verizon Communications from $57.00 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Verizon Communications from $59.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Verizon Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $52.00.

Verizon Communications Price Performance

Shares of VZ opened at $34.81 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $146.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.39. Verizon Communications Inc. has a twelve month low of $34.55 and a twelve month high of $55.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. The company has a 50 day moving average of $40.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $46.34.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 21st. The cell phone carrier reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $34.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.79 billion. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 15.48% and a return on equity of 26.95%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.41 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Verizon Communications Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 7th will be issued a $0.6525 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 6th. This represents a $2.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.50%. This is a boost from Verizon Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 56.62%.

Verizon Communications Profile

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled internet devices, such as tablets, and other wireless-enabled connected devices comprising smart watches.

