Financial Counselors Inc. Has $348,000 Stake in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ)

Financial Counselors Inc. increased its stake in shares of HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ – Get Rating) by 4.0% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 10,605 shares of the computer maker’s stock after buying an additional 410 shares during the quarter. Financial Counselors Inc.’s holdings in HP were worth $348,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Barnett & Company Inc. increased its position in shares of HP by 0.9% in the second quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 37,150 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $1,218,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of HP by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,468 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $380,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares in the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp increased its stake in shares of HP by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 5,033 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $160,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares during the last quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of HP by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 17,924 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $650,000 after buying an additional 341 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Central Bank & Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of HP by 50.4% during the 2nd quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. now owns 1,026 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 344 shares during the last quarter. 81.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other HP news, CFO Marie Myers sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.05, for a total value of $148,725.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 13,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $446,175. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, CEO Enrique Lores sold 34,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.23, for a total value of $857,820.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 517,204 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,049,056.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Marie Myers sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.05, for a total value of $148,725.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 13,500 shares in the company, valued at $446,175. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

HPQ opened at $26.56 on Monday. HP Inc. has a twelve month low of $24.08 and a twelve month high of $41.47. The company has a fifty day moving average of $28.05 and a 200-day moving average of $32.77. The stock has a market cap of $26.72 billion, a PE ratio of 4.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.98.

HP (NYSE:HPQ – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 30th. The computer maker reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04. The business had revenue of $14.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.63 billion. HP had a net margin of 9.72% and a negative return on equity of 220.16%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.00 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that HP Inc. will post 4.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their target price on HP from $40.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 20th. Cowen dropped their price target on HP from $38.00 to $30.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 31st. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on HP from $28.00 to $24.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on HP from $39.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, Cowen cut their target price on shares of HP from $38.00 to $30.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 31st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.50.

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

