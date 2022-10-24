CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC Has $250,000 Stock Position in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC lowered its position in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) by 23.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,929 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 1,547 shares during the quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $250,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA bought a new position in shares of Verizon Communications in the second quarter worth $28,000. Cordant Inc. bought a new position in shares of Verizon Communications in the first quarter worth $30,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC bought a new position in shares of Verizon Communications in the second quarter worth $30,000. Lansing Street Advisors bought a new position in shares of Verizon Communications in the first quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Founders Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Verizon Communications in the second quarter worth $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.83% of the company’s stock.

Verizon Communications Price Performance

Verizon Communications stock opened at $34.81 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $40.42 and its 200 day moving average is $46.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The firm has a market cap of $146.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.39. Verizon Communications Inc. has a one year low of $34.55 and a one year high of $55.51.

Verizon Communications Increases Dividend

Verizon Communications ( NYSE:VZ Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 21st. The cell phone carrier reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $34.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.79 billion. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 26.95% and a net margin of 15.48%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.41 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.18 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 7th will be paid a $0.6525 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 6th. This is a positive change from Verizon Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. This represents a $2.61 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.50%. Verizon Communications’s payout ratio is 56.62%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

VZ has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Moffett Nathanson cut Verizon Communications from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $41.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. UBS Group decreased their target price on Verizon Communications from $57.00 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Scotiabank cut Verizon Communications from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Cowen decreased their target price on Verizon Communications from $71.00 to $64.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Finally, Bank of America cut Verizon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $64.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $52.00.

Verizon Communications Company Profile

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled internet devices, such as tablets, and other wireless-enabled connected devices comprising smart watches.

