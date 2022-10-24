Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC Reduces Stake in SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEARCA:XAR)

Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC reduced its position in SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEARCA:XAR – Get Rating) by 29.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,689 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,001 shares during the period. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF were worth $472,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF by 49,535.7% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,640,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,594,000 after buying an additional 1,637,650 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF by 72.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 466,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,212,000 after buying an additional 196,903 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF by 39.9% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 351,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,798,000 after buying an additional 100,225 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF by 60.8% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 226,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,230,000 after buying an additional 85,641 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cumberland Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Cumberland Advisors Inc. now owns 207,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,916,000 after buying an additional 6,145 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF Trading Up 1.3 %

NYSEARCA XAR opened at $100.14 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $101.70 and its 200 day moving average is $105.72. SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF has a fifty-two week low of $91.37 and a fifty-two week high of $127.90.

