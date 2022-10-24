Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC Trims Holdings in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME)

Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC cut its stake in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Get Rating) by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,881 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 120 shares during the quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC’s holdings in CME Group were worth $590,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CME. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in CME Group by 1.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 31,847,850 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,575,330,000 after buying an additional 490,885 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in CME Group by 0.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,243,229 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,766,492,000 after buying an additional 81,325 shares during the period. Capital International Investors boosted its stake in CME Group by 8.4% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 14,292,196 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,400,650,000 after buying an additional 1,104,075 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in CME Group by 132.0% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,382,773 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $804,626,000 after buying an additional 1,924,772 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in CME Group by 2.7% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,666,917 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $396,494,000 after buying an additional 43,142 shares during the period. 85.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on CME shares. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on CME Group from $216.00 to $210.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. StockNews.com started coverage on CME Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Raymond James lowered CME Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Citigroup started coverage on CME Group in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $220.00 price target for the company. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price target on CME Group from $246.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $224.07.

In related news, insider Timothy Francis Mccourt sold 360 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.77, for a total value of $68,677.20. Following the sale, the insider now owns 5,431 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,036,071.87. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In related news, insider Timothy Francis Mccourt sold 360 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.77, for a total value of $68,677.20. Following the sale, the insider now owns 5,431 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,036,071.87. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Daniel R. Glickman sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.39, for a total value of $98,195.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,597 shares in the company, valued at $2,866,704.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 10,511 shares of company stock worth $2,123,186 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

CME stock opened at $169.03 on Monday. CME Group Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $166.58 and a fifty-two week high of $256.94. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $187.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $200.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. The company has a market capitalization of $60.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.43.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by $0.05. CME Group had a return on equity of 9.65% and a net margin of 60.43%. The firm had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.25 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.64 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that CME Group Inc. will post 7.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 27th. Investors of record on Friday, September 9th were paid a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 8th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.37%. CME Group’s payout ratio is currently 49.63%.

CME Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income products.

