Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC Lowers Stake in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN)

Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC lessened its position in shares of Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN – Get Rating) by 41.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,926 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 2,100 shares during the period. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC’s holdings in Global Payments were worth $324,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Steadfast Capital Management LP boosted its position in shares of Global Payments by 11,555.1% in the first quarter. Steadfast Capital Management LP now owns 1,787,900 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $244,656,000 after buying an additional 1,772,560 shares during the period. Lyrical Asset Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Global Payments in the first quarter worth about $94,865,000. Pendal Group Ltd boosted its position in shares of Global Payments by 1,318.9% in the first quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 704,788 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $96,443,000 after buying an additional 655,117 shares during the period. Echo Street Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Global Payments by 666.4% in the first quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC now owns 751,796 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $102,876,000 after purchasing an additional 653,698 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners boosted its holdings in Global Payments by 7.3% in the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 5,051,165 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $691,018,000 after purchasing an additional 345,616 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.61% of the company’s stock.

Get Global Payments alerts:

Global Payments Stock Up 0.0 %

GPN stock opened at $112.79 on Monday. Global Payments Inc. has a twelve month low of $104.23 and a twelve month high of $161.06. The company has a market cap of $31.26 billion, a PE ratio of 626.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.05. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $121.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $123.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Global Payments ( NYSE:GPN Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The business services provider reported $2.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.25 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.09 billion. Global Payments had a return on equity of 9.24% and a net margin of 0.87%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.92 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Global Payments Inc. will post 8.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Global Payments announced that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Monday, August 1st that allows the company to buyback $1.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the business services provider to reacquire up to 4.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Global Payments Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 16th were paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 15th. Global Payments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 555.59%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CAO David M. Sheffield sold 3,500 shares of Global Payments stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.20, for a total value of $466,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 28,737 shares in the company, valued at $3,827,768.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.19% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

GPN has been the topic of several research reports. BNP Paribas cut Global Payments from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $115.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price objective on Global Payments from $155.00 to $150.00 in a report on Monday, October 10th. KeyCorp decreased their price target on Global Payments from $165.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on Global Payments from $152.00 to $144.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Global Payments from $217.00 to $232.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $165.00.

Global Payments Profile

(Get Rating)

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, electronic, check, and digital-based payments in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions, and Business and Consumer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment offers authorization services, settlement and funding services, customer support and help-desk functions, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security services, consolidated billing and statements, and on-line reporting services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GPN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Global Payments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Payments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.