Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC Sells 744 Shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC trimmed its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,559 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 744 shares during the quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $374,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in WFC. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 34.3% in the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 20,759 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,006,000 after purchasing an additional 5,298 shares during the period. Minot Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Minot Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,258 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $400,000 after acquiring an additional 418 shares during the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 26,015 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,261,000 after acquiring an additional 1,042 shares during the last quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 17.3% during the 1st quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 18,688 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $906,000 after acquiring an additional 2,751 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 11.9% during the 1st quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 9,648 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $468,000 after acquiring an additional 1,025 shares during the last quarter. 72.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Wells Fargo & Company alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

WFC has been the subject of a number of research reports. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 17th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $55.00 to $45.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 1st. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $55.00 to $47.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $62.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $62.00 to $59.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Wells Fargo & Company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.85.

Wells Fargo & Company Stock Performance

WFC stock opened at $44.32 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $168.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.51, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. Wells Fargo & Company has a twelve month low of $36.54 and a twelve month high of $60.30. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $43.18.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.09 by ($0.24). The firm had revenue of $19.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.78 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 19.95% and a return on equity of 10.95%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.17 EPS. Analysts predict that Wells Fargo & Company will post 3.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Wells Fargo & Company Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 5th were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 4th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.71%. This is a positive change from Wells Fargo & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.17%.

Wells Fargo & Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking and Lending; Commercial Banking; Corporate and Investment Banking; and Wealth and Investment Management.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Wells Fargo & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wells Fargo & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.