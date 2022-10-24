Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC Sells 615 Shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB)

Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC decreased its position in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB – Get Rating) by 12.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,350 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 615 shares during the period. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Biotechnology ETF were worth $512,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Running Point Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF during the second quarter valued at about $51,000. Triumph Capital Management boosted its position in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF by 58.0% during the second quarter. Triumph Capital Management now owns 23,110 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,718,000 after buying an additional 8,482 shares during the period. Investment Management of Virginia LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $293,000. Tradition Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF by 6.4% during the second quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 45,346 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,334,000 after buying an additional 2,725 shares during the period. Finally, Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $2,301,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.42% of the company’s stock.

iShares Biotechnology ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:IBB opened at $120.02 on Monday. iShares Biotechnology ETF has a 1 year low of $104.29 and a 1 year high of $164.83. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $122.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $120.98.

iShares Biotechnology ETF Company Profile

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (the Index). The Index contains securities of NASDAQ listed companies that are classified according to the Industry Classification Benchmark as either biotechnology or pharmaceuticals, which also meet other eligibility criteria determined by NASDAQ.

