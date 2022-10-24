Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC Grows Stock Holdings in New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB)

Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC boosted its position in New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB – Get Rating) by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 105,644 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,287 shares during the period. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC’s holdings in New York Community Bancorp were worth $965,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of New York Community Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at $45,000. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of New York Community Bancorp by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 32,452 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $348,000 after acquiring an additional 2,379 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in shares of New York Community Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at $2,224,000. Solidarilty Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of New York Community Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at $1,206,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of New York Community Bancorp by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 267,979 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,446,000 after acquiring an additional 13,096 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.84% of the company’s stock.

NYSE NYCB opened at $8.39 on Monday. New York Community Bancorp, Inc. has a 52 week low of $8.17 and a 52 week high of $14.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26. The stock has a market cap of $3.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $9.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.55.

New York Community Bancorp ( NYSE:NYCB Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $377.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $353.96 million. New York Community Bancorp had a net margin of 34.72% and a return on equity of 10.00%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.33 EPS. Analysts forecast that New York Community Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.29 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 8th were issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 5th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.10%. New York Community Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.40%.

NYCB has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of New York Community Bancorp in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Compass Point cut their price objective on shares of New York Community Bancorp to $10.00 in a report on Thursday. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of New York Community Bancorp in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. B. Riley dropped their target price on shares of New York Community Bancorp from $11.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of New York Community Bancorp to $9.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.83.

In related news, Director Marshall Lux acquired 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 30th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $8.63 per share, for a total transaction of $51,780.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 6,000 shares in the company, valued at $51,780. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.58% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

New York Community Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for New York Community Bank that provides banking products and services in Metro New York, New Jersey, Ohio, Florida, and Arizona. The company accepts various deposit products, such as interest-bearing checking and money market, savings, non-interest-bearing, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

