Aigen Investment Management LP Invests $418,000 in Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL)

Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 323 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $418,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Lincoln National Corp increased its position in Markel by 24.7% in the 1st quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 217 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $320,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the period. Walker Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Markel in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,158,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its position in Markel by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 226 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $291,000 after acquiring an additional 14 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its position in Markel by 34.2% in the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 6,686 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $9,202,000 after acquiring an additional 1,704 shares during the period. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in Markel in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 77.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently commented on MKL shares. Truist Financial lowered their target price on Markel from $1,500.00 to $1,300.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 5th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Markel in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Markel from $1,650.00 to $1,600.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, TheStreet cut Markel from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1,450.00.

In related news, Director A. Lynne Puckett acquired 83 shares of Markel stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $1,213.86 per share, with a total value of $100,750.38. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 956 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,160,450.16. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other Markel news, CEO Thomas Sinnickson Gayner bought 50 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $1,202.46 per share, with a total value of $60,123.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 42,077 shares in the company, valued at approximately $50,595,909.42. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, Director A. Lynne Puckett bought 83 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $1,213.86 per share, with a total value of $100,750.38. Following the transaction, the director now owns 956 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,160,450.16. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders purchased a total of 181 shares of company stock valued at $218,307 in the last three months. 1.74% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of MKL stock opened at $1,120.81 on Monday. Markel Co. has a 1 year low of $1,064.09 and a 1 year high of $1,519.24. The stock has a market cap of $15.16 billion, a PE ratio of 636.83 and a beta of 0.73. The business’s fifty day moving average is $1,172.90 and its 200-day moving average is $1,275.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.65.

Markel (NYSE:MKL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The insurance provider reported $13.78 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $21.43 by ($7.65). The company had revenue of $3.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.29 billion. Markel had a return on equity of 6.03% and a net margin of 0.83%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $19.14 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Markel Co. will post 67.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Markel Corporation, a diverse financial holding company, markets and underwrites specialty insurance products in the United States, Bermuda, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Canada, the Asia Pacific, and the Middle East. Its Insurance segment offers general and professional liability, personal lines, marine and energy, specialty programs, and workers' compensation insurance products; and property coverages that include fire, allied lines, and other specialized property coverages, including catastrophe-exposed property risks, such as earthquake and wind.

