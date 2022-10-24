Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC Decreases Holdings in Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI)

Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC trimmed its position in shares of Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI – Get Rating) by 7.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,289 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,660 shares during the period. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC’s holdings in Johnson Controls International were worth $971,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 59,426,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,896,620,000 after buying an additional 825,710 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Johnson Controls International by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 59,175,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,880,118,000 after acquiring an additional 820,214 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in Johnson Controls International by 20.8% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 57,842,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,792,726,000 after acquiring an additional 9,941,674 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in Johnson Controls International by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 36,413,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,387,641,000 after acquiring an additional 462,315 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Johnson Controls International by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 10,541,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $691,191,000 after acquiring an additional 282,610 shares during the last quarter. 88.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Johnson Controls International Stock Up 1.7 %

Shares of NYSE:JCI opened at $52.17 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $53.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $53.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.01, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.15. Johnson Controls International plc has a 12-month low of $45.52 and a 12-month high of $81.77. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Johnson Controls International Dividend Announcement

Johnson Controls International ( NYSE:JCI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $6.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.76 billion. Johnson Controls International had a return on equity of 11.35% and a net margin of 4.17%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.83 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Johnson Controls International plc will post 3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 26th were paid a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.68%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 23rd. Johnson Controls International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 93.96%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on JCI shares. Citigroup reduced their price target on Johnson Controls International from $57.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Mizuho cut their price objective on Johnson Controls International from $68.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Johnson Controls International from $70.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. TheStreet upgraded Johnson Controls International from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on Johnson Controls International from $70.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.64.

About Johnson Controls International

Johnson Controls International plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, commissioning, and retrofitting building products and systems in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products.

