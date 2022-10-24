Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC Sells 1,206 Shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA)

Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA – Get Rating) by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 17,106 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 1,206 shares during the period. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC’s holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $648,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Rise Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 45.2% during the 1st quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 742 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 10,828.6% in the 2nd quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 765 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 758 shares in the last quarter. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Tompkins Financial Corp lifted its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 215.7% in the 1st quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 947 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 647 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC lifted its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 42.0% in the 1st quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 1,115 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.33% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have commented on WBA. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $43.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 14th. Evercore ISI cut their target price on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $41.00 to $32.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $42.00 to $36.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Mizuho lowered their price target on Walgreens Boots Alliance to $36.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $52.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Walgreens Boots Alliance presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.69.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Stock Up 2.3 %

WBA stock opened at $34.14 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.52 billion, a PE ratio of 6.83, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.65. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. has a 1-year low of $30.39 and a 1-year high of $55.00. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.16.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 13th. The pharmacy operator reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $32.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.17 billion. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a return on equity of 14.39% and a net margin of 3.27%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.17 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. will post 4.52 EPS for the current year.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Company Profile



Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as an integrated healthcare, pharmacy, and retailer in the United States (U.S.), the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Retail Pharmacy, International, and U.S. Healthcare. The U.S. Retail Pharmacy segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of retail products, including health, wellness, beauty, personal care, consumable, and general merchandise products through its retail drugstores.

