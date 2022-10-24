Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN)

Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC reduced its stake in Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 39,198 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 600 shares during the quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC’s holdings in Invesco Senior Loan ETF were worth $795,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 186.1% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,156 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 752 shares during the last quarter. Castle Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Invesco Senior Loan ETF in the second quarter valued at $28,000. Estate Counselors LLC acquired a new position in Invesco Senior Loan ETF in the first quarter valued at $32,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp acquired a new position in Invesco Senior Loan ETF in the first quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 30.0% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,124 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 951 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco Senior Loan ETF Trading Down 0.4 %

Invesco Senior Loan ETF stock opened at $20.63 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $20.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.95. Invesco Senior Loan ETF has a 52 week low of $20.06 and a 52 week high of $22.20.

