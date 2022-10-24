Mechanics Financial Corp Sells 200 Shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Mechanics Financial Corp trimmed its position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) by 15.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,093 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. Mechanics Financial Corp’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $94,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of XOM. Swaine & Leidel Wealth Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil during the 1st quarter worth $38,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil during the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA bought a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil during the 2nd quarter worth $38,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil during the 1st quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Dravo Bay LLC bought a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil during the 1st quarter worth $38,000. 56.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $102.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. HSBC lifted their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $92.50 to $97.50 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $113.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Exxon Mobil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $90.00 to $133.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $125.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $105.03.

Insider Buying and Selling

Exxon Mobil Trading Up 1.8 %

In other Exxon Mobil news, Director Jeffrey W. Ubben acquired 960,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $88.51 per share, with a total value of $84,969,600.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,137,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $100,635,870. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.60, for a total value of $236,500.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 27,863 shares in the company, valued at $2,635,839.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, Director Jeffrey W. Ubben bought 960,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $88.51 per share, for a total transaction of $84,969,600.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 1,137,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $100,635,870. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of XOM opened at $105.79 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $95.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $91.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $440.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.57, a PEG ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 1-year low of $57.96 and a 1-year high of $106.16.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $4.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.80 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $115.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $111.67 billion. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 10.67% and a return on equity of 23.82%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 70.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.10 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 13.22 EPS for the current year.

Exxon Mobil Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 9th. Investors of record on Friday, August 12th were paid a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 11th. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is currently 38.51%.

About Exxon Mobil

(Get Rating)

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, natural gas, petroleum products, petrochemicals, and other specialty products; manufactures and sells petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals; and captures and stores carbon, hydrogen, and biofuels.

See Also

