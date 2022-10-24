Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC Takes $993,000 Position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT)

Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 5,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $993,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of VOT. Baystate Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 11.3% during the first quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 482 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 3.2% during the first quarter. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. now owns 1,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $396,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 0.5% during the second quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 11,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,051,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners boosted its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 1.3% during the first quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 5,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,114,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 2.9% during the second quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $392,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VOT opened at $170.65 on Monday. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $163.55 and a 1 year high of $265.87. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $184.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $188.53.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of medium-size United States companies.

