Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC Sells 779 Shares of Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI)

Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC decreased its stake in Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI – Get Rating) by 23.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,608 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 779 shares during the period. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC’s holdings in Cigna were worth $687,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Castle Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Cigna during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. bought a new position in Cigna during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Country Trust Bank grew its holdings in Cigna by 116.7% during the first quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 104 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the period. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new position in Cigna during the second quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. acquired a new stake in Cigna during the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Institutional investors own 89.54% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Eric P. Palmer sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total transaction of $1,200,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 36,838 shares in the company, valued at $11,051,400. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Paul A. Sanford sold 373 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total transaction of $111,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,624,400. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Eric P. Palmer sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total transaction of $1,200,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 36,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,051,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 20,953 shares of company stock worth $6,104,671. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Cigna Stock Performance

Several brokerages have issued reports on CI. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Cigna in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Cigna from $272.00 to $294.00 in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Cigna from $310.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Cigna from $273.00 to $311.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Cigna from $315.00 to $329.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cigna presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $305.58.

Shares of CI opened at $299.08 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $91.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.68. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $288.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $272.68. Cigna Co. has a 12 month low of $191.74 and a 12 month high of $302.01.

Cigna (NYSE:CI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The health services provider reported $6.22 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.44 by $0.78. The business had revenue of $45.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.34 billion. Cigna had a net margin of 3.05% and a return on equity of 15.91%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $5.24 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Cigna Co. will post 22.99 EPS for the current year.

Cigna Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 7th were given a dividend of $1.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 6th. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.50%. Cigna’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.71%.

Cigna Company Profile

Cigna Corporation provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy, benefits management, care delivery and management, and intelligence solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

Further Reading

