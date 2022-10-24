Parallel Advisors LLC Sells 774 Shares of Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG)

Parallel Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG – Get Rating) by 20.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,932 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 774 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group were worth $186,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC bought a new stake in Public Service Enterprise Group in the 1st quarter worth about $216,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Public Service Enterprise Group in the 1st quarter worth about $225,000. Peoples Financial Services CORP. grew its position in Public Service Enterprise Group by 105.4% in the 1st quarter. Peoples Financial Services CORP. now owns 1,364 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its stake in Public Service Enterprise Group by 137.8% in the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 150,029 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $10,502,000 after acquiring an additional 86,945 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Public Service Enterprise Group by 2.8% in the first quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 33,120 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,318,000 after acquiring an additional 913 shares during the last quarter. 71.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Public Service Enterprise Group alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have weighed in on PEG shares. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $73.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $75.00 to $66.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $75.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $81.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.89.

Insider Buying and Selling

Public Service Enterprise Group Stock Up 0.9 %

In related news, CEO Ralph Izzo sold 9,883 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.58, for a total transaction of $648,127.14. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 441,613 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,960,980.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other news, CEO Ralph Izzo sold 9,883 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.58, for a total value of $648,127.14. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 441,613 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,960,980.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, COO Ralph A. Larossa sold 1,054 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.76, for a total transaction of $69,311.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 61,259 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,028,391.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 12,391 shares of company stock valued at $811,479. Company insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PEG stock opened at $54.27 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $62.51 and its 200 day moving average is $64.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.78. Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated has a 12 month low of $52.51 and a 12 month high of $75.61.

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $2.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.78 billion. Public Service Enterprise Group had a positive return on equity of 13.25% and a negative net margin of 10.59%. The business’s revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.70 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated will post 3.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Public Service Enterprise Group

(Get Rating)

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company primarily in the Northeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. It operates through two segments, PSE&G and PSEG Power. The PSE&G segment transmits electricity; distributes electricity and gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers, as well as invests in solar generation projects, and energy efficiency and related programs; and offers appliance services and repairs.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PEG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Public Service Enterprise Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Public Service Enterprise Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.