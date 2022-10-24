Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP) Position Raised by Lincoln National Corp

Lincoln National Corp lifted its stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP – Get Rating) by 19.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,280 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the quarter. Lincoln National Corp’s holdings in Ameriprise Financial were worth $304,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of AMP. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC raised its stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 12.7% during the first quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 2,429 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $730,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares in the last quarter. DeDora Capital Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial during the first quarter valued at about $41,000. Peoples Financial Services CORP. raised its position in Ameriprise Financial by 4.7% in the first quarter. Peoples Financial Services CORP. now owns 895 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $269,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its position in Ameriprise Financial by 18.0% in the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 17,885 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,372,000 after acquiring an additional 2,725 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cerro Pacific Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Ameriprise Financial by 1.9% in the first quarter. Cerro Pacific Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,809 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,144,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. 82.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Ameriprise Financial alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Ameriprise Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 14th. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $364.00 to $320.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $270.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 7th. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on Ameriprise Financial in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $336.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ameriprise Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $318.78.

Ameriprise Financial Trading Up 1.2 %

NYSE:AMP opened at $260.94 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.90. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $219.99 and a fifty-two week high of $332.37. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $271.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $264.76. The stock has a market cap of $28.22 billion, a PE ratio of 9.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.43.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $5.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.73 by $0.08. Ameriprise Financial had a return on equity of 53.86% and a net margin of 23.49%. The company had revenue of $3.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.51 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $5.27 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 23.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ameriprise Financial Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 8th were paid a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 5th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.92%. Ameriprise Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.01%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Ameriprise Financial

In other news, Director Robert Francis Sharpe, Jr. sold 1,000 shares of Ameriprise Financial stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $277.01, for a total transaction of $277,010.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 16,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,570,665. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

About Ameriprise Financial

(Get Rating)

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Ameriprise Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ameriprise Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.