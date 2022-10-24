Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO) Shares Sold by Xponance Inc.

Xponance Inc. trimmed its position in Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO – Get Rating) by 67.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,085 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 4,387 shares during the period. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Bio-Rad Laboratories were worth $1,032,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its position in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 23,117 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $13,020,000 after acquiring an additional 441 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its position in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 67,331 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $37,923,000 after purchasing an additional 452 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 7,184 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $4,054,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund grew its position in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 11.3% during the 1st quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 638 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $359,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR grew its position in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 16.5% during the 1st quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 566 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $319,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. 64.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Bio-Rad Laboratories in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $715.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories from $750.00 to $700.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Bio-Rad Laboratories has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $705.00.

Bio-Rad Laboratories Trading Down 0.2 %

BIO stock opened at $375.15 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $11.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.66 and a beta of 1.02. Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. has a 52-week low of $368.42 and a 52-week high of $798.97. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $455.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $496.96. The company has a quick ratio of 4.22, a current ratio of 5.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Bio-Rad Laboratories (NYSE:BIO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The medical research company reported $3.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.46 by $0.92. The firm had revenue of $691.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $664.60 million. Bio-Rad Laboratories had a negative net margin of 67.66% and a positive return on equity of 3.82%. Bio-Rad Laboratories’s quarterly revenue was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.54 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. will post 14.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Bio-Rad Laboratories

In related news, CAO Ajit Ramalingam sold 518 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $537.00, for a total value of $278,166.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 98 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,626. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 27.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Bio-Rad Laboratories Profile

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc engages in the development and production of specialty chemicals used in biochemical, pharmaceutical, and other life science research applications. It operates through the Life Sciences and Clinical Diagnostics segments. The Life Science segment develops, manufactures, and markets reagents, apparatus, and laboratory instruments.

