Aigen Investment Management LP Acquires New Stake in Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN)

Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 2,457 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $435,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Allworth Financial LP increased its position in Seagen by 1,053.8% in the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 150 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. bought a new position in shares of Seagen in the first quarter worth about $33,000. Covington Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Seagen in the second quarter worth about $37,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Seagen by 1,615.4% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 223 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the period. Finally, BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Seagen by 256.6% in the first quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 271 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.21% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SGEN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. HC Wainwright upped their price objective on Seagen from $170.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. TheStreet lowered Seagen from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, September 16th. Raymond James began coverage on Seagen in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $220.00 price objective for the company. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on Seagen from $180.00 to $188.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Seagen in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Seagen currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $180.21.

Seagen Stock Performance

Shares of SGEN stock opened at $126.81 on Monday. Seagen Inc. has a 52-week low of $105.43 and a 52-week high of $192.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.39 billion, a P/E ratio of -31.47 and a beta of 0.67. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $146.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $151.76.

Seagen (NASDAQ:SGEN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.73) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.82) by $0.09. Seagen had a negative return on equity of 24.33% and a negative net margin of 41.61%. The firm had revenue of $497.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $437.77 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.47) EPS. Seagen’s quarterly revenue was up 28.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Seagen Inc. will post -3.42 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Seagen news, EVP Charles R. Romp sold 1,765 shares of Seagen stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.22, for a total transaction of $300,438.30. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 60,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,338,652.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Seagen news, EVP Charles R. Romp sold 1,765 shares of Seagen stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.22, for a total transaction of $300,438.30. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 60,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,338,652.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Todd E. Simpson sold 1,967 shares of Seagen stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.22, for a total value of $334,822.74. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 141,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,064,171.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 19,625 shares of company stock valued at $2,988,368. Insiders own 27.30% of the company’s stock.

Seagen Company Profile

Seagen Inc, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes therapies for the treatment of cancer in the United States and internationally. The company offers ADCETRIS, an antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) for the treatment of patients with Hodgkin lymphoma or CD30-positive T-cell lymphomas; PADCEV, an ADC targeting Nectin-4 for the treatment of advanced or metastatic urothelial cancer; and TUKYSA, an oral small molecule tyrosine kinase inhibitor for the treatment of adult patients with advanced unresectable or metastatic HER2-positive breast cancer.

See Also

