American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) Shares Acquired by Pinnacle Associates Ltd.

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lifted its holdings in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG – Get Rating) by 13.5% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 4,509 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 535 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in American International Group were worth $231,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of American International Group by 1.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 80,523,572 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $5,054,464,000 after acquiring an additional 932,428 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors increased its stake in shares of American International Group by 1.7% in the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 31,327,753 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,966,447,000 after acquiring an additional 527,154 shares during the period. GQG Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American International Group in the first quarter worth $499,693,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of American International Group by 1.3% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,005,362 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $314,187,000 after acquiring an additional 63,099 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its stake in shares of American International Group by 10.6% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 3,596,197 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $225,733,000 after acquiring an additional 345,700 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.18% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at American International Group

In other news, major shareholder International Group American sold 80,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total value of $1,680,000,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 501,145,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,524,045,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, EVP Luciana Fato sold 17,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.01, for a total transaction of $918,170.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 45,444 shares in the company, valued at $2,454,430.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder International Group American sold 80,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total transaction of $1,680,000,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 501,145,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,524,045,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

American International Group Stock Performance

AIG has been the topic of a number of research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of American International Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price target on shares of American International Group in a report on Monday, October 10th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of American International Group in a report on Monday, October 10th. They set an “equal weight” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of American International Group in a report on Monday, October 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $83.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of American International Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $57.00 to $64.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.20.

AIG opened at $52.71 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The company has a market cap of $40.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 1.15. American International Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $47.05 and a 52-week high of $65.73. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $52.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $54.65.

American International Group (NYSE:AIG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The insurance provider reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.23 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $10.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.19 billion. American International Group had a net margin of 22.23% and a return on equity of 7.12%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.52 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that American International Group, Inc. will post 4.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

American International Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 16th were paid a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 15th. American International Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.40%.

American International Group Profile

American International Group, Inc offers insurance products for commercial, institutional, and individual customers in North America and internationally. The company's General Insurance segment provides general liability, environmental, commercial automobile liability, workers' compensation, casualty, and crisis management insurance products; commercial, industrial, and energy-related property insurance; and aerospace, political risk, trade credit, portfolio solutions, crop, and marine insurance.

