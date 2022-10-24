The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) Holdings Cut by Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD.

Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. reduced its position in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) by 50.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 47,347 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 47,890 shares during the period. Home Depot makes up 3.5% of Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD.’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD.’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $12,986,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in HD. GW&K Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Home Depot in the first quarter worth $25,000. Tobam bought a new stake in Home Depot during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in shares of Home Depot in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC increased its position in shares of Home Depot by 135.0% during the 1st quarter. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC now owns 94 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TFO TDC LLC purchased a new position in shares of Home Depot during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Institutional investors own 68.66% of the company’s stock.

Get Home Depot alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Home Depot

In other news, EVP Fahim Siddiqui sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.59, for a total value of $300,590.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,857,646.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Home Depot news, EVP Matt Carey sold 12,650 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $316.26, for a total value of $4,000,689.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 34,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,917,927.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Fahim Siddiqui sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.59, for a total transaction of $300,590.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 6,180 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,857,646.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.17% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Home Depot Stock Up 1.0 %

NYSE:HD opened at $272.03 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 165.70, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.25. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $289.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $293.56. The company has a market capitalization of $278.48 billion, a PE ratio of 16.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.95. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 1-year low of $264.51 and a 1-year high of $420.61.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $5.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.95 by $0.10. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.88% and a negative return on equity of 3,166.43%. The business had revenue of $43.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.33 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $4.53 earnings per share. Home Depot’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 16.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Home Depot announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, August 18th that allows the company to buyback $15.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the home improvement retailer to repurchase up to 4.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Home Depot Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 1st were given a dividend of $1.90 per share. This represents a $7.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.79%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 31st. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.71%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Wedbush increased their price target on shares of Home Depot from $320.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $399.00 target price on shares of Home Depot in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. BNP Paribas lowered shares of Home Depot from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $286.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. StockNews.com downgraded Home Depot from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on Home Depot from $360.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Home Depot currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $358.68.

Home Depot Profile

(Get Rating)

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products The company also offers installation services for flooring, cabinets and cabinet makeovers, countertops, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Home Depot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Home Depot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.