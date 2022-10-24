Campbell Wealth Management Sells 162 Shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Campbell Wealth Management lessened its stake in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) by 14.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 931 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 162 shares during the period. Campbell Wealth Management’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $255,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of HD. Investment Management of Virginia LLC lifted its stake in Home Depot by 1.8% in the second quarter. Investment Management of Virginia LLC now owns 11,813 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $3,240,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares during the period. Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Home Depot in the 2nd quarter valued at about $211,000. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 460,171 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $126,211,000 after purchasing an additional 10,629 shares in the last quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Home Depot by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,712 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,018,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the period. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Home Depot by 179.1% during the second quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 1,440 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $395,000 after purchasing an additional 924 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.66% of the company’s stock.

Home Depot Stock Performance

Shares of HD stock opened at $272.03 on Monday. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 52-week low of $264.51 and a 52-week high of $420.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 165.70. The stock has a market cap of $278.48 billion, a PE ratio of 16.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.95. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $289.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $293.56.

Home Depot Dividend Announcement

Home Depot ( NYSE:HD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $5.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.95 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $43.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.33 billion. Home Depot had a negative return on equity of 3,166.43% and a net margin of 10.88%. Home Depot’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $4.53 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 16.64 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 1st were issued a $1.90 dividend. This represents a $7.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 31st. Home Depot’s payout ratio is presently 46.71%.

Home Depot announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Thursday, August 18th that allows the company to repurchase $15.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the home improvement retailer to repurchase up to 4.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have weighed in on HD shares. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Home Depot to $327.00 in a report on Monday, August 22nd. DA Davidson upped their price objective on Home Depot to $334.00 in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $360.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. StockNews.com cut shares of Home Depot from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, Guggenheim raised their price objective on Home Depot from $350.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $358.68.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Fahim Siddiqui sold 1,000 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.59, for a total value of $300,590.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 6,180 shares in the company, valued at $1,857,646.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Matt Carey sold 12,650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $316.26, for a total value of $4,000,689.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 34,522 shares in the company, valued at $10,917,927.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Fahim Siddiqui sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.59, for a total value of $300,590.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 6,180 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,857,646.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Home Depot

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products The company also offers installation services for flooring, cabinets and cabinet makeovers, countertops, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

