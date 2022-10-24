Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) Shares Bought by Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC

Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC raised its position in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Get Rating) by 18.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,353 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 821 shares during the quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $609,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 3,692.0% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC now owns 70,000 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 68,154 shares during the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 81.1% in the 2nd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,724 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $196,000 after acquiring an additional 772 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional acquired a new position in shares of Alibaba Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $102,000. Patten & Patten Inc. TN acquired a new position in shares of Alibaba Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $208,000. Finally, Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. lifted its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 52.9% in the 2nd quarter. Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. now owns 17,953 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,041,000 after acquiring an additional 6,215 shares during the last quarter. 14.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Alibaba Group stock opened at $72.09 on Monday. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 1 year low of $69.48 and a 1 year high of $182.09. The company has a market capitalization of $190.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.05, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 1.72. The company’s fifty day moving average is $85.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $94.31.

Alibaba Group ( NYSE:BABA Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The specialty retailer reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.57. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 3.69% and a return on equity of 10.03%. The company had revenue of $30.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.15 billion. Analysts forecast that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 6.28 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on BABA shares. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Alibaba Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $115.00 to $130.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $176.00 to $172.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. Benchmark increased their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $140.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $162.24.

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to help merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through seven segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

