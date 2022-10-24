Pinnacle Associates Ltd. Acquires 183 Shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR)

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. grew its holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR – Get Rating) by 12.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,607 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 183 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions were worth $229,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of BR. Veriti Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 9.9% in the first quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 2,330 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $363,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions during the first quarter worth about $2,596,000. First Command Bank acquired a new position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions during the first quarter worth about $30,000. IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 17.1% during the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 17,735 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,762,000 after buying an additional 2,588 shares during the period. Finally, Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. boosted its position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 1.1% during the first quarter. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. now owns 6,794 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,058,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the period. 87.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Broadridge Financial Solutions

In other news, SVP Robert Schifellite sold 69,616 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.18, for a total value of $12,473,794.88. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 57,616 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,323,634.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, SVP Robert Schifellite sold 69,616 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.18, for a total value of $12,473,794.88. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 57,616 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,323,634.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Chairman Richard J. Daly sold 72,983 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.35, for a total value of $12,797,569.05. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 143,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,104,859.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 163,004 shares of company stock valued at $28,916,462. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Broadridge Financial Solutions Stock Performance

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on BR shares. Raymond James upped their price objective on Broadridge Financial Solutions from $181.00 to $189.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 15th. StockNews.com started coverage on Broadridge Financial Solutions in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Shares of NYSE BR opened at $139.46 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $160.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $152.53. Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. has a 52 week low of $132.40 and a 52 week high of $185.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.41 billion, a PE ratio of 30.99 and a beta of 0.95.

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 12th. The business services provider reported $2.65 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $2.65. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a return on equity of 42.29% and a net margin of 9.44%. The firm had revenue of $1.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.66 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.19 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 7.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th were given a dividend of $0.725 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 14th. This is a boost from Broadridge Financial Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. This represents a $2.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.08%. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is 63.74%.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Company Profile

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc provides investor communications and technology-driven solutions for the financial services industry. The company's Investor Communication Solutions segment processes and distributes proxy materials to investors in equity securities and mutual funds, as well as facilitates related vote processing services; and distributes regulatory reports, class action, and corporate action/reorganization event information, as well as tax reporting solutions.

