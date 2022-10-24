Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Increases Position in Garmin Ltd. (NYSE:GRMN)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its position in Garmin Ltd. (NYSE:GRMN – Get Rating) by 16.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 67,336 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,439 shares during the quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in Garmin were worth $6,616,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GRMN. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in Garmin by 5.2% in the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 25,228 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $3,033,000 after purchasing an additional 1,243 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its position in Garmin by 67.1% in the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 3,802 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $451,000 after purchasing an additional 1,527 shares during the period. Paradiem LLC raised its position in Garmin by 1.4% in the first quarter. Paradiem LLC now owns 8,081 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $923,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the period. SkyOak Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Garmin by 88.7% during the first quarter. SkyOak Wealth LLC now owns 13,342 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,582,000 after acquiring an additional 6,270 shares during the period. Finally, Diversified Investment Strategies LLC increased its position in shares of Garmin by 6.0% during the first quarter. Diversified Investment Strategies LLC now owns 14,489 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,719,000 after acquiring an additional 825 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Tigress Financial cut their price objective on Garmin from $208.00 to $165.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 5th. TheStreet lowered Garmin from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Garmin from $96.00 to $91.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 17th. Finally, Bank of America lowered Garmin from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $137.00 to $109.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $128.75.

In other news, CEO Clifton A. Pemble sold 16,089 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.81, for a total transaction of $1,573,665.09. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 145,500 shares in the company, valued at $14,231,355. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . In related news, CEO Clifton A. Pemble sold 9,550 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $859,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 135,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,235,500. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO Clifton A. Pemble sold 16,089 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.81, for a total transaction of $1,573,665.09. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 145,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,231,355. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 20.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GRMN stock opened at $81.99 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $86.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $97.37. The company has a market cap of $15.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.65, a PEG ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.98. Garmin Ltd. has a 12 month low of $76.37 and a 12 month high of $165.84.

Garmin (NYSE:GRMN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.02. Garmin had a net margin of 20.31% and a return on equity of 17.71%. The company had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.37 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.68 earnings per share. Garmin’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Garmin Ltd. will post 4.9 EPS for the current year.

Garmin Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of wireless devices in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Australian Continent, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. Its Fitness segment offers running and multi-sport watches; cycling products; activity tracking and smartwatch devices; and fitness and cycling accessories.

