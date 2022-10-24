Investment Management of Virginia LLC Boosts Stake in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Investment Management of Virginia LLC increased its stake in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,813 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after buying an additional 212 shares during the quarter. Investment Management of Virginia LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $3,240,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Home Depot during the second quarter worth about $211,000. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its stake in Home Depot by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 460,171 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $126,211,000 after acquiring an additional 10,629 shares during the period. Tradition Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,712 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,018,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Home Depot by 179.1% in the second quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 1,440 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $395,000 after acquiring an additional 924 shares during the period. Finally, Hyman Charles D raised its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 4.9% during the second quarter. Hyman Charles D now owns 98,465 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $27,006,000 after purchasing an additional 4,590 shares during the last quarter. 68.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, EVP Matt Carey sold 12,650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $316.26, for a total value of $4,000,689.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 34,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,917,927.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, EVP Fahim Siddiqui sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.59, for a total value of $300,590.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,180 shares in the company, valued at $1,857,646.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Matt Carey sold 12,650 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction on Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $316.26, for a total value of $4,000,689.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 34,522 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,917,927.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE HD opened at $272.03 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $289.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $293.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 165.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $278.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.95. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 52 week low of $264.51 and a 52 week high of $420.61.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $5.05 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.95 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $43.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.33 billion. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.88% and a negative return on equity of 3,166.43%. Home Depot’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $4.53 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 16.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Home Depot announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, August 18th that authorizes the company to repurchase $15.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the home improvement retailer to purchase up to 4.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 1st were issued a $1.90 dividend. This represents a $7.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 31st. Home Depot’s payout ratio is currently 46.71%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Cowen began coverage on shares of Home Depot in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. DA Davidson upped their target price on Home Depot to $334.00 in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Home Depot from $335.00 to $311.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $399.00 price target on shares of Home Depot in a report on Thursday, October 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $350.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Home Depot presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $358.68.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products The company also offers installation services for flooring, cabinets and cabinet makeovers, countertops, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

