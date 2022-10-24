Triumph Capital Management Boosts Position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Triumph Capital Management raised its holdings in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) by 26.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,257 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after buying an additional 260 shares during the period. Triumph Capital Management’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $345,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in HD. GW&K Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Home Depot during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Tobam acquired a new position in Home Depot in the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in Home Depot in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC grew its stake in shares of Home Depot by 135.0% during the first quarter. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC now owns 94 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TFO TDC LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Home Depot during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.66% of the company’s stock.

Home Depot Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of HD stock opened at $272.03 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 165.70. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $289.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $293.56. The Home Depot, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $264.51 and a fifty-two week high of $420.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $278.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.95.

Home Depot Announces Dividend

Home Depot ( NYSE:HD Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $5.05 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.95 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $43.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.33 billion. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.88% and a negative return on equity of 3,166.43%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $4.53 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 16.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 1st were issued a $1.90 dividend. This represents a $7.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.79%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 31st. Home Depot’s payout ratio is 46.71%.

Home Depot announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase program on Thursday, August 18th that authorizes the company to repurchase $15.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the home improvement retailer to repurchase up to 4.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently commented on HD shares. Raymond James increased their price target on Home Depot from $340.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $399.00 price target on shares of Home Depot in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $360.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Home Depot to $327.00 in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Home Depot from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $358.68.

Insider Transactions at Home Depot

In other Home Depot news, EVP Matt Carey sold 12,650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $316.26, for a total value of $4,000,689.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 34,522 shares in the company, valued at $10,917,927.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, EVP Matt Carey sold 12,650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $316.26, for a total value of $4,000,689.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 34,522 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,917,927.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Fahim Siddiqui sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.59, for a total transaction of $300,590.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,857,646.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.17% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Home Depot

(Get Rating)

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products The company also offers installation services for flooring, cabinets and cabinet makeovers, countertops, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

Featured Articles

