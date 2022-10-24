The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) Shares Sold by Bank of The West

Bank of The West reduced its position in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) by 5.7% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 24,471 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 1,470 shares during the period. Bank of The West’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $6,711,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sky Investment Group LLC lifted its stake in Home Depot by 3.4% during the first quarter. Sky Investment Group LLC now owns 21,198 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $6,345,000 after purchasing an additional 703 shares during the last quarter. Barrett Asset Management LLC grew its position in Home Depot by 5.6% in the first quarter. Barrett Asset Management LLC now owns 66,478 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $19,898,000 after buying an additional 3,507 shares during the last quarter. Everhart Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 28.5% in the first quarter. Everhart Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,062 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $617,000 after buying an additional 457 shares in the last quarter. Diversified LLC lifted its position in shares of Home Depot by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Diversified LLC now owns 3,257 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $975,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clarus Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Home Depot by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter. Clarus Wealth Advisors now owns 1,572 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $450,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. 68.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Home Depot alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on HD. Raymond James boosted their target price on Home Depot from $340.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. StockNews.com downgraded Home Depot from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of Home Depot to $334.00 in a report on Monday, August 22nd. BNP Paribas lowered shares of Home Depot from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $286.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $399.00 price objective on shares of Home Depot in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $358.68.

Insider Buying and Selling at Home Depot

Home Depot Stock Up 1.0 %

In other news, EVP Fahim Siddiqui sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.59, for a total transaction of $300,590.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 6,180 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,857,646.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In related news, EVP Fahim Siddiqui sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.59, for a total value of $300,590.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 6,180 shares in the company, valued at $1,857,646.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, EVP Matt Carey sold 12,650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $316.26, for a total value of $4,000,689.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 34,522 shares in the company, valued at $10,917,927.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

HD stock opened at $272.03 on Monday. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 52-week low of $264.51 and a 52-week high of $420.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 165.70, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $278.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a 50-day moving average of $289.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $293.56.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $5.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.95 by $0.10. Home Depot had a negative return on equity of 3,166.43% and a net margin of 10.88%. The firm had revenue of $43.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.33 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $4.53 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 16.64 EPS for the current year.

Home Depot Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 1st were given a dividend of $1.90 per share. This represents a $7.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.79%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 31st. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.71%.

Home Depot declared that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Thursday, August 18th that allows the company to buyback $15.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the home improvement retailer to repurchase up to 4.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Home Depot Profile

(Get Rating)

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products The company also offers installation services for flooring, cabinets and cabinet makeovers, countertops, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Home Depot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Home Depot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.