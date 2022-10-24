Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT) Shares Bought by Brown Advisory Inc.

Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT – Get Rating) by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,678 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 693 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc.’s holdings in Gartner were worth $3,066,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Gartner by 168.4% during the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 102 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the period. Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Gartner during the first quarter valued at $27,000. Cambridge Trust Co. acquired a new position in Gartner during the first quarter valued at $31,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Gartner by 588.2% during the first quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 117 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in Gartner by 39.3% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 124 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. 92.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on IT. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Gartner in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Gartner from $305.00 to $345.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Gartner from $265.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Gartner from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Gartner from $274.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $321.67.

In other news, EVP Yvonne Genovese sold 645 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.02, for a total transaction of $199,962.90. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 639 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $198,102.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In related news, CFO Craig Safian sold 5,577 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $303.28, for a total transaction of $1,691,392.56. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 61,986 shares in the company, valued at $18,799,114.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Yvonne Genovese sold 645 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.02, for a total transaction of $199,962.90. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 639 shares in the company, valued at $198,102.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 23,640 shares of company stock valued at $7,006,015 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

IT opened at $281.65 on Monday. Gartner, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $221.39 and a fifty-two week high of $368.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.79, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.62. The company has a fifty day moving average of $293.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $274.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.75, a PEG ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.34.

Gartner (NYSE:IT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The information technology services provider reported $2.85 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.14 by $0.71. The business had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.32 billion. Gartner had a net margin of 14.42% and a return on equity of 497.67%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.24 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Gartner, Inc. will post 9.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Gartner, Inc operates as a research and advisory company in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research, Conferences, and Consulting. The Research segment delivers its research primarily through a subscription service that include on-demand access to published research content, data and benchmarks, and direct access to a network of research experts.

