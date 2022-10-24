The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG) Shares Sold by Sentry Investment Management LLC

Sentry Investment Management LLC lowered its position in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG – Get Rating) by 16.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,217 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 432 shares during the quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC’s holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group were worth $145,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Core Alternative Capital raised its holdings in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 706.1% during the second quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 395 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 346 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Exane Derivatives purchased a new stake in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.14% of the company’s stock.

Get The Hartford Financial Services Group alerts:

The Hartford Financial Services Group Stock Up 1.4 %

The Hartford Financial Services Group stock opened at $66.56 on Monday. The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $60.17 and a 1-year high of $78.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.30 and a quick ratio of 0.30. The stock has a market cap of $21.51 billion, a PE ratio of 10.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.88. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $65.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $67.24.

Insider Transactions at The Hartford Financial Services Group

The Hartford Financial Services Group ( NYSE:HIG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The insurance provider reported $2.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by $0.63. The Hartford Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 15.03% and a net margin of 9.42%. The company had revenue of $3.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.53 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.33 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 6.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Scott R. Lewis sold 2,558 shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.04, for a total transaction of $166,372.32. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 18,396 shares in the company, valued at $1,196,475.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

HIG has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on The Hartford Financial Services Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Barclays lowered their price objective on The Hartford Financial Services Group to $78.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $77.00 to $72.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $77.00 to $71.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $73.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.20.

The Hartford Financial Services Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc provides insurance and financial services to individual and business customers in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its Commercial Lines segment offers workers' compensation, property, automobile, liability, umbrella, bond, marine, livestock, and reinsurance; and customized insurance products and risk management services, including professional liability, bond, surety, and specialty casualty coverages through regional offices, branches, sales and policyholder service centers, independent retail agents and brokers, wholesale agents, and reinsurance brokers.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HIG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for The Hartford Financial Services Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Hartford Financial Services Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.