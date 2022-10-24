Advisory Services Network LLC Sells 680 Shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Advisory Services Network LLC reduced its position in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,264 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 680 shares during the quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $2,319,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of NFLX. Cooper Financial Group grew its position in shares of Netflix by 21.6% during the 1st quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 2,141 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $802,000 after buying an additional 380 shares during the period. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL grew its position in shares of Netflix by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL now owns 4,200 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $1,573,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its position in shares of Netflix by 13.4% during the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 2,812 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $1,053,000 after buying an additional 333 shares during the period. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Netflix by 133.6% during the 1st quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 15,679 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $5,873,000 after buying an additional 8,966 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its position in shares of Netflix by 50.5% in the 1st quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 495 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $185,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the period. 75.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Netflix alerts:

Netflix Stock Performance

NASDAQ NFLX opened at $283.22 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The company has a market capitalization of $125.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.23. Netflix, Inc. has a 12-month low of $162.71 and a 12-month high of $700.99. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $235.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $219.65.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Netflix ( NASDAQ:NFLX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 18th. The Internet television network reported $3.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.13 by $0.97. The firm had revenue of $7.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.84 billion. Netflix had a net margin of 16.03% and a return on equity of 27.64%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.19 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Netflix, Inc. will post 10.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on NFLX. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Netflix from $300.00 to $210.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Netflix from $186.00 to $182.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Pivotal Research boosted their price objective on Netflix from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Netflix from $405.00 to $365.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Netflix from $263.00 to $271.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $301.19.

Netflix Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NFLX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Netflix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Netflix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.