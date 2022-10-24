Sentry Investment Management LLC Cuts Stock Position in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE)

Sentry Investment Management LLC lessened its stake in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE – Get Rating) by 15.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,058 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 549 shares during the period. Sentry Investment Management LLC’s holdings in ONEOK were worth $170,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in ONEOK by 2.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 51,774,594 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,656,839,000 after purchasing an additional 1,043,147 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of ONEOK by 4.8% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 32,825,649 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,318,476,000 after acquiring an additional 1,493,647 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of ONEOK by 7.8% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,288,822 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $514,810,000 after acquiring an additional 527,138 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of ONEOK by 4.8% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,539,398 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $461,877,000 after acquiring an additional 302,211 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cowa LLC grew its stake in shares of ONEOK by 9,775.0% during the first quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 5,324,428 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,761,000 after acquiring an additional 5,270,510 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.82% of the company’s stock.

ONEOK Stock Performance

Shares of ONEOK stock opened at $55.71 on Monday. ONEOK, Inc. has a 52 week low of $50.50 and a 52 week high of $75.07. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $58.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $61.09. The firm has a market cap of $24.89 billion, a PE ratio of 15.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11.

ONEOK Dividend Announcement

ONEOK ( NYSE:OKE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The utilities provider reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.08. ONEOK had a return on equity of 26.32% and a net margin of 7.37%. The business had revenue of $6 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.18 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.77 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 76.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that ONEOK, Inc. will post 3.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.935 per share. This represents a $3.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.71%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 31st. ONEOK’s payout ratio is 106.25%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on OKE shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on ONEOK from $74.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Barclays reduced their target price on ONEOK from $62.00 to $59.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. StockNews.com started coverage on ONEOK in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Raymond James reduced their target price on ONEOK from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Mizuho upped their target price on ONEOK from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, ONEOK has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $67.09.

ONEOK Company Profile

ONEOK, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in gathering, processing, storage, and transportation of natural gas in the United States. It operates through Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, and Natural Gas Pipelines segments. The company owns natural gas gathering pipelines and processing plants in the Mid-Continent and Rocky Mountain regions.

