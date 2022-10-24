PNM Resources, Inc. (NYSE:PNM) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.35

PNM Resources, Inc. (NYSE:PNM – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, September 16th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 27th will be given a dividend of 0.347 per share by the utilities provider on Thursday, November 10th. This represents a $1.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.02%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 26th.

PNM Resources has raised its dividend payment by an average of 23.1% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 10 years. PNM Resources has a dividend payout ratio of 52.3% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect PNM Resources to earn $2.66 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.39 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 52.3%.

PNM Resources stock opened at $46.02 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.29, a P/E/G ratio of 4.20 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $47.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $47.11. PNM Resources has a twelve month low of $43.43 and a twelve month high of $50.11.

PNM Resources ( NYSE:PNM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $499.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $445.36 million. PNM Resources had a net margin of 8.29% and a return on equity of 10.41%. PNM Resources’s revenue was up 17.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.55 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that PNM Resources will post 2.6 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of PNM Resources by 14.8% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,626 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $125,000 after purchasing an additional 339 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning bought a new position in shares of PNM Resources during the 2nd quarter valued at $235,000. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of PNM Resources by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 6,892 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $329,000 after purchasing an additional 421 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of PNM Resources during the 1st quarter valued at $378,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of PNM Resources during the 1st quarter valued at $966,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.18% of the company’s stock.

PNM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of PNM Resources from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $53.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Thursday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of PNM Resources in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of PNM Resources from $52.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th.

PNM Resources, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides electricity and electric services in the United States. It operates through Public Service Company of New Mexico (PNM) and Texas-New Mexico Power Company (TNMP) segments. The PNM segment engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity.

