Handelsbanken Fonder AB Has $16.75 Million Stock Holdings in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB decreased its stake in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Get Rating) by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 53,583 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,575 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Public Storage were worth $16,754,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of Public Storage by 1.7% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,719 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $671,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Public Storage by 2.2% in the first quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 1,423 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $555,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the period. PAX Financial Group LLC lifted its position in Public Storage by 6.4% in the first quarter. PAX Financial Group LLC now owns 596 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $232,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp lifted its position in Public Storage by 1.3% in the first quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 2,813 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,098,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the period. Finally, Kinneret Advisory LLC lifted its position in Public Storage by 2.3% in the first quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC now owns 1,678 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $655,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.19% of the company’s stock.

Public Storage Stock Performance

Public Storage stock opened at $289.34 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $316.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $329.16. The company has a quick ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. Public Storage has a 12-month low of $280.83 and a 12-month high of $421.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.39.

Public Storage Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 14th were issued a $2.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 13th. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.76%. Public Storage’s dividend payout ratio is 68.14%.

Several brokerages recently commented on PSA. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on Public Storage from $465.00 to $369.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Public Storage from $298.00 to $290.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Raymond James cut Public Storage from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $365.00 to $380.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on Public Storage from $333.00 to $327.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 19th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Public Storage in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Public Storage presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $368.91.

Insider Activity at Public Storage

In related news, Director Tamara Hughes Gustavson sold 203 shares of Public Storage stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $348.29, for a total value of $70,702.87. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,915,595. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director John Reyes sold 51,637 shares of Public Storage stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $353.15, for a total value of $18,235,606.55. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 175,449 shares in the company, valued at $61,959,814.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Tamara Hughes Gustavson sold 203 shares of Public Storage stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $348.29, for a total value of $70,702.87. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,915,595. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 52,670 shares of company stock valued at $18,599,374 over the last ninety days. 11.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Public Storage Profile

(Get Rating)

Public Storage, a member of the S&P 500 and FT Global 500, is a REIT that primarily acquires, develops, owns and operates self-storage facilities. At September 30, 2020, we had: (i) interests in 2,504 self-storage facilities located in 38 states with approximately 171 million net rentable square feet in the United States, (ii) an approximate 35% common equity interest in Shurgard Self Storage SA (Euronext Brussels:SHUR) which owned 239 self-storage facilities located in seven Western European nations with approximately 13 million net rentable square feet operated under the Shurgard brand and (iii) an approximate 42% common equity interest in PS Business Parks, Inc (NYSE:PSB) which owned and operated approximately 28 million rentable square feet of commercial space at September 30, 2020.

